Ondo 2020:Jegede seeks Obasanjo’s support

As the Ondo State governorship election draws closer, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Eyitayo Jegede, has visited a former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, to seek his support.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Jegede visited Mr Obasanjo in his Abeokuta residence, in Ogun State, on Saturday.

Mr Jegede also confirmed the reason for his visit to the elder statesman in a post showing his picture with the former president on Twitter.

“Seeking support of the elders, the next 63 days will no doubt be decisive, we will succeed. God our help!”, he wrote.

Mr Jegede is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Ondo State.

He is also a former Chancellor of Anglican Communion of Jalingo, Taraba State. He was once the Chancellor of Anglican Dioceses of Yola and a member of Implementation Committee of American University, Yola, Adamawa State, as well as a member, Chairman Board of Governors, ABTI Academy International School and member, Board of Trustees, Elizade University, Ilara Mokin, Ondo State.

He was the winner of the PDP primary in 2016, polling 760 votes but lost to Rotimi Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress in the election.

He is, again, the major contender against Mr Akeredolu in 2020 and has vowed to defeat other contestants.

The election is expected to hold between 17 parties and candidates on October 10.