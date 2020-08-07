Lagos directs JSS 3 students to resume Monday

Related News

The Lagos State Government has directed Junior Secondary School (JSS) 3 students, who are registered for National Examination Council (NECO), Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to resume on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an earlier pronouncement issued by the state had directed SS3 and Technical Studies (TEC3) Students to resume on August 3, to enable them revise and sit for their forthcoming West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and NABTEB.

The Commissioner for Education, Folashade Adefisayo, said only those students who are registered for NEC, BECE scheduled to begin on August 24, are permitted to resume.

Mrs Adefisayo also said that other JSS 3 students waiting to write BECE organised by the Lagos State Examinations Board would soon be informed of the scheduled dates of their examination.

The commissioner said that administrators of both public and private schools are expected to ensure full compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines for schools re-opening in their respective schools.

She said that the State Government’s officials will be on ground to monitor situations in all schools across the State.

Mrs Adefisayo encouraged students to be fully prepared for the forthcoming examinations and devote more time to their studies.

She urged students and members of staff to adhere strictly to proper hygienic guidelines and ensure the provision of sanitizer, wash hand basin, thermometers.

The commissioner said other essential items in public and private schools across the State, stressing that the washing of hands, wearing of face masks and the maintenance of social distancing must be adhered.

(NAN)