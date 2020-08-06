RevolutionNow: SSS frees three arrested protesters, detain four others

Related News

Three of the seven persons arrested in Osun State during #RevolutionNow protests on Wednesday have regained their freedom.

The released protesters are Olowolafe Dunsi, Martins Jesuloni and Gift Martins.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered they were released to their parents on Thursday evening.

Others left in the SSS custody are Olawale Bakare, Abiodun Sanusi, and two others. Mr Bakare is a co-defendant in the treason charge against the founder of the movement, Omoyele Sowore,

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, the protesters’ lawyer, Alfred Adegoke, confirmed the release of the three. “We have been able to secure the bail of three of the protesters while the other four are in SSS custody”.

“It is sad for SSS to say they won’t release them except they see their parents. That’s dehumanising. We will be there again tomorrow,” he said.

READ ALSO

The activists were protesting against bad governance, lack of infrastructure, extra-judicial activities among others.

Similar protests were held in other states and the Federal Capital Territory. Those arrested during the protests in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja were released yesterday.

PREMIUM TIMES recalled that #RevolutionNow protest, which took place last year, led to the arrest of Messrs Sowore and Bakare who were detained for several months.

A court had earlier ruled that the disruption of last year’s protest by the police was against the right to freedom expression and assembly of the arrested individuals.