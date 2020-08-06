Gov. Oyetola launches N100m post COVID-19 Economic Intervention Programme

Related News

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State on Thursday launched the N100 million Post COVID-19 Economic Intervention Pilot Programme to mitigate the effects of the raging Coronavirus pandemic on people of the state.

Mr Oyetola said at the programme in Osogbo on Thursday that the initiative was conceptualised to reposition the state economy, which according to him, had become weak due to the pandemic.

He said under the programme, N100 million would be disbursed to two thousand beneficiaries after undergoing Entrepreneurial Development Training.

“The programme is aimed at mitigating the negative impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, and to augment the means of livelihood of the citizens,” the governor said.

Mr Oyetola said his administration was hopeful that under the intervention programme, 15,000 direct jobs would be generated annually, which would also help to engender socioeconomic and commercial development.

“The year 2020 has indeed been a challenging year for individuals and governments alike.

“The year, which started with so much promises, has been sorely hobbled economically, financially, physically and fiscally by the Coronavirus pandemic also known as COVID-19.

“Today’s flag-off of post-COVID-19 Intervention Programme is a testament to the resolve and capacity of our administration to respond to virulent challenges in the way of our electoral promises and governance,” the governor said.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, Cooperative and Empowerment, Bode Olanipekun, said the programme would be helpful to people of the people.

Mr Olanipekun said the Bank of Industry had agreed to sponsor entrepreneurial development training through Small and Medium Enterprises Development (SMEDAN).

(NAN)