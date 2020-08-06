Unlatched containers: FRSC relaunches Operation Scorpion II in Lagos, Ogun

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) RS 2 Command, Lagos, says it will commence a Special Operation tagged “Operation Scorpion II ” on unlatched containers on trucks between Aug. 10 and Aug. 16 in Ogun and Lagos States.

Imoh Etuk, Zonal Commanding Officer in charge of both states, disclosed this in a statement through Ijeoma Ajuzie, the Zonal Public Education Officer in Lagos on Thursday.

Mr Etuk, an Assistant Corps Marshal, said the operation was aimed at tackling the menace of road traffic crashes caused by unlatched containers on trucks and trailers.

According to him, some of the traffic offences in focus include, driving without valid driver’s licence, expired or worn-out tyres, dangerous driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs and speed limit violations.

“With regard to Regulation 151 of the National Road Traffic Regulations (NRTR 2012), articulated vehicles carrying containers should be properly latched.

“Thus we demand that all vehicles carrying containers and/or goods must be adequately secured/latched,” he said.

Mr Etuk urged logistic companies to ensure that their drivers were well trained and that the vehicles were in good condition to avoid undue waste of lives and property.

“In the course of enforcement, errant drivers shall be prosecuted accordingly. The FRSC, Zone 2 Lagos wishes all road users safer roads and fuller lives,” Mr Etuk said.

(NAN)