#RevolutionNow: Protesters arrested in Abeokuta regain freedom

Police Disperse Protesters in Lagos (PHOTO CREDIT: IFEOLUWA ADEDIRAN)
The five activists arrested in connection with the #RevolutionNow protests in Abeokuta, Ogun State, have been released.

This paper reported how the activists were whisked away by operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) at different locations on Wednesday morning after they disrupted their plans to protest.

The demonstration, staged across major cities in the country on Wednesday, was a protest against bad governance, lack of infrastructure, extra-judicial activities among others.

Those arrested are Bankole Adebayo, a student of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Babalola Ayoola from Gateway Polytechnic and three others.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the activists were released around 8.00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Narrating the incident on Thursday afternoon, Mr Adebayo said they were first taken to the office of the SSS in Oke Mosan before being transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Eleweran.

He noted that when they arrived at Eleweran, he was tortured by some police officers and sustained an injury in the head.

“We were told to face the wall. After that, two of the officers started beating me. I was beaten till the point that they injured me. The bruise was treated at the clinic afterwards,” he told our reporter.

He further disclosed that they were released after a meeting with the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo.

According to Mr Adebayo, the police commissioner questioned their relationship with Omoyele Sowore and the #RevolutionNow movement.

“He advised us against joining a protest without involving the police prior to the day of the protest. He said calling for a revolution is an attempt to topple the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

However, telephone calls put across to the police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, to get his reaction were not responded to.

He had promised to reach out to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday but failed.

Scores of protesters who were arrested in Lagos and Abuja on Wednesday were released hours later except for those arrested in Osun, who were detained overnight.

Human rights groups have condemned the harassment and arrest of #RevolutionNow protesters across the country.

