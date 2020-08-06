My husband is lazy, he demands money from me, woman tells court

Court symbol used to illustrate the story.
Court symbol used to illustrate the story.

A businesswoman, Rashidat Oladipupo, on Thursday prayed a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, to grant her divorce on grounds that her husband, Kazeem, was lazy and constantly demands money from her.

Ms Rashidat, who resides in Apata area in Ibadan, told the court that her husband and his relatives wanted her out of the house from their body language.

“For the past 27 years, my husband abandoned his role as the provider. I have been the breadwinner.

“Upon all I’ve done, Kazeem still insults me. I paid for Kazeem to train as a tailor and I bought all his working tools.

“However, he chose to be lazy and abandoned his shop, complaining always.

“Again, I borrowed N830,000 to buy him a car to use as a commercial purpose but he refused to pay back the money to the company and I became indebted.

“Instead, Kazeem and his relatives labeled me a prostitute.

“Kazeem constantly asks for money from me. I am like his ATM,” she said.

She alleged that he fights with their neighbours in the street.

“I have been solely responsible for the feeding and children’s education and clothing.

“Though he has pleaded with me to forgive him, he still doesn’t have anything doing. I can’t continue to shoulder the responsibility all alone,” she said.

However, Mr Kazeem was not around to defend the allegations levelled against him.

READ ALSO: Housewife drags husband to court for starving her of sex

According to the bailiff, the respondent was duly served court notices.

Ademola Odunade, the President of the court, therefore granted her request for divorce, citing the absence of love.

He awarded custody of the four children to the petitioner and ordered the defendant to pay N20,000 as monthly feeding allowance. (NAN)

Dangote adbanner 728x90_2 (1)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application