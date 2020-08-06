My husband is lazy, he demands money from me, woman tells court

Related News

A businesswoman, Rashidat Oladipupo, on Thursday prayed a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, to grant her divorce on grounds that her husband, Kazeem, was lazy and constantly demands money from her.

Ms Rashidat, who resides in Apata area in Ibadan, told the court that her husband and his relatives wanted her out of the house from their body language.

“For the past 27 years, my husband abandoned his role as the provider. I have been the breadwinner.

“Upon all I’ve done, Kazeem still insults me. I paid for Kazeem to train as a tailor and I bought all his working tools.

“However, he chose to be lazy and abandoned his shop, complaining always.

“Again, I borrowed N830,000 to buy him a car to use as a commercial purpose but he refused to pay back the money to the company and I became indebted.

“Instead, Kazeem and his relatives labeled me a prostitute.

“Kazeem constantly asks for money from me. I am like his ATM,” she said.

She alleged that he fights with their neighbours in the street.

“I have been solely responsible for the feeding and children’s education and clothing.

“Though he has pleaded with me to forgive him, he still doesn’t have anything doing. I can’t continue to shoulder the responsibility all alone,” she said.

However, Mr Kazeem was not around to defend the allegations levelled against him.

According to the bailiff, the respondent was duly served court notices.

Ademola Odunade, the President of the court, therefore granted her request for divorce, citing the absence of love.

He awarded custody of the four children to the petitioner and ordered the defendant to pay N20,000 as monthly feeding allowance. (NAN)