#RevolutionNow: Nigeria’s secret police re-arrest Bakare, others in Osogbo

SSS officers used to illustrate the story.

The operatives of the State Security Service (SSS) have again arrested Olawale Bakare, a co-defendant of Omoyele Sowore, and six others at the ongoing #RevolutionNow protest in Osun State.

Mr Bakare, alongside others, converged at the Olaiya junction in Osogbo, Osun capital on Wednesday to express their displeasure against bad governance, lack of infrastructure, extra-judicial activities among others.

Similar protests are ongoing in other 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory.

PREMIUM TIMES recalled that #RevolutionNow protest, which took place last year, led to the arrest of Messrs Sowore and Bakare who were detained unjustly for several months.

A court had earlier ruled that the disruption of last year’s protest by police is against the right to freedom expression and assembly of the arrested individuals.

International communities have also condemned the Nigerian government over the incessant attack on protesters.

