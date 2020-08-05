Bank Robbery: Police arrest 3 more suspects in Oyo

The police in Oyo State have arrested three more suspected members of the gang that robbed the First Bank branch in Okeho, Kajola Local Government Area of the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the arrest of the suspects in a statement on Tuesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bank was attacked on July 29 by armed robbers who took away an undisclosed amount of money.

Mr Fadeyi, who said that the total number of suspects so far arrested in connection with the robbery was now five, added that they were being interrogated by the Special Anti-Robbey Squad in Ibadan.

He said that the suspects were arrested with the cooperation of vigilance group members, hunters and residents of the community.

NAN reports that the robbers had used dynamite to blow open the security doors of the bank to gain entry and killed a police sergeant in the process.

The robbers, who came in an 18-seater bus, were later chased by members of a vigilance group, resulting in their bus summersaulting due to overspeeding.

Three of the robbers were set ablaze by an angry mob while others escaped.

