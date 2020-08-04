Ondo Assembly suspends another lawmaker

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu [PHOTO: @RotimiAkeredolu]
The Ondo state House of Assembly has suspended Leonard Akinribido, the lawmaker representing Ondo West Constituency 1 of the state.

He was suspended on Tuesday over allegations of misconduct and use of vulgar words in the hallowed chamber.

The house took the decision after considering the report of a committee set up to investigating him.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on the development, the house’s spokesperson, Gbenga Omole, said the suspension was part of the internal processes of the house.

“This is an internal matter of the house,” said Mr Omole.

“I am coming out with a press statement which will give details of the matter.”

Mr Akinribido’s suspension is coming a few weeks after three lawmakers were suspended for similar reasons.

Mr Akinribido was directed to drop official documents in his care.

He was also ordered to stay away from the premises of the Assembly complex while the suspension lasts.

On July 8, the Deputy Speaker of the house, Iroju Ogundeji, Adewale Williams and Favour Tomomewo were suspended for alleged misconduct.

Their suspension followed their refusal to back the impeachment of the deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi.

They were among the nine lawmakers who signed a document dissociating themselves from the impeachment plans of the house.

The posture of the nine lawmakers eventually thwarted the bid to oust the deputy governor as he dumped the All Progressives Congress for the Peoples Democratic Party in pursuit of his governorship ambition.

Mr Akinribido was one of the nine members who signed to anti-impeachment notice.

Fourteen anti-Ajayi lawmakers had earlier served the deputy governor an impeachment notice based on seven allegations which include gross misconduct, financial recklessness and negligence of duty among others.

Mr Akinribido is also the House’s Deputy Minority Leader.

The deputy speaker had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES that their suspension was a fluke and would not stand the test of the law.

