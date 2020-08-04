Toddler, two others dead in Ogun accident

Related News

A toddler as well as a six-year-old girl and one other person were confirmed dead while six others sustained injuries in a lone accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The spokesperson of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the deaths to journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

He said the accident, which involved a Mazda bus marked FUF109ZD coming from Kwara inbound Lagos, happened around the Youth Camp on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Mr Akinbiyi, who said that the accident occurred at about 2:05pm, added that it was caused by a burst tyre which resulted in the bus somersaulting.

“Six persons comprising four females and two males got injured while a toddler, a six-year-old girl and another female died in the accident.

“We learnt that the commercial bus was coming from Kwara State inbound Lagos when it had a burst tyre due to excessive speeding with a female toddler losing her life immediately while a six- year -old girl and another female died later at Idera Hospital, Sagamu,” he said.

The TRACE spokesman said the injured victims were currently receiving treatment at Idera Hospital in Sagamu while the corpses would be taken to Fakoya private morgue in the community.

He commiserated with the family of the deceased while admonishing motorists to desist from over-inflating or under-inflating tyres.

Mr Akinbiyi also cautioned drivers against excessive speeding, especially in diversion and construction zones.

(NAN)