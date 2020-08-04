Toddler, two others dead in Ogun accident

FRSC officials on duty
FRSC officials on duty

A toddler as well as a six-year-old girl and one other person were confirmed dead while six others sustained injuries in a lone accident on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The spokesperson of the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the deaths to journalists in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

He said the accident, which involved a Mazda bus marked FUF109ZD coming from Kwara inbound Lagos, happened around the Youth Camp on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Mr Akinbiyi, who said that the accident occurred at about 2:05pm, added that it was caused by a burst tyre which resulted in the bus somersaulting.

“Six persons comprising four females and two males got injured while a toddler, a six-year-old girl and another female died in the accident.

“We learnt that the commercial bus was coming from Kwara State inbound Lagos when it had a burst tyre due to excessive speeding with a female toddler losing her life immediately while a six- year -old girl and another female died later at Idera Hospital, Sagamu,” he said.

The TRACE spokesman said the injured victims were currently receiving treatment at Idera Hospital in Sagamu while the corpses would be taken to Fakoya private morgue in the community.

He commiserated with the family of the deceased while admonishing motorists to desist from over-inflating or under-inflating tyres.

Mr Akinbiyi also cautioned drivers against excessive speeding, especially in diversion and construction zones.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application