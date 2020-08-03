Ondo doctors suspend strike as govt pays N3.13bn workers’ allowances, hazard bonus

Related News

The Medical doctors under the auspices of the National Association of Government General Medical and Dental Practitioners (NAGGMDP), in Ondo State on Monday suspended its one-month old strike.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that doctors, who are employed by the state government, withdrew their services on June 24, over unpaid allowances.

In a statement, the State Chairman of NAGGMDP, Oluwafemi Aina, on Monday said the strike was suspended after the government acceded to some of their demands

The union, which is an affiliate of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), commended the state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and his team for also meeting the demands of other health workers.

The doctors, however, implored the state government to address their other demands, which include: immediate domestication of the Special COVID-19 Hazard and Risk (Life) Insurance for all doctors, who were part of the frontline health care providers in the state.

The doctors also demand the immediate circulation and institutionalisation of the modalities of the already begun deductions of doctors salaries into the National Housing Fund Contributions by workers in the State’s public service.

The doctors are demanding for the payment of the remaining Special COVID-19 Hazard and Risk Allowances and payment of arrears of the Minimum Wage and consequential adjustments of basic salaries, which other non-Health Public Servants in the state have been enjoying since January 2020.

READ ALSO:

Mr Aina assured the state government that members of the association will continue to discharge their duties with passion.

Meanwhile, the state government said on Monday it had spent over N3.13 billion to offset the outstanding allowances of workers and medical staff in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, disclosed this in Akure.

“The agreement for the payment was the outcome of last month’s (July) meeting between Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and union leaders in the state,” Mr Ojogo said.

He said Mr Akeredolu had last week approved that the outstanding allowances be paid following the conclusion of the series of meetings brokered by the Head of Service, Dare Aragbaiye.

“Part of the resolution was that the July allocation from the Federation Account should be used to offset these allowances.

“Some of the already cleared outstanding allowances include deductions, leave bonuses as well as pensions,” he added.

Mr Ojogo also revealed that 30 per cent of consolidated basic salary as hazard allowance for Medical Health Workers were also paid.

(NAN)