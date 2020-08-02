COVID-19: 37 patients recover from Lagos isolation centres

Related News

The Lagos State government, on Sunday, announced the recovery and discharge of 37 coronavirus patients from its isolation centres.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said in a statement that the patients, including 31 Nigerians and six foreigners, were discharged after testing negative twice for the virus.

”Good people of Lagos, today, 37 #COVID19Lagos patients; 15 females and 22 males, including 6 foreign nationals, were discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

”The patients; 8 from Agidingbi; 7 from Onikan; 7 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba; 1 from Gbagada; 2 from First Cardiology and 12 from LUTH Isolation Centres, were discharged after full recovery.

”Remember, stopping community spread of #COVID19 begins with you.” Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

He urged Lagosians to always stay safe by maintaining physical distancing, practising hand hygiene, masking up and taking responsibility for a COVID-19-free Lagos. (NAN)