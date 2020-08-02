Ondo 2020: AAC accuses INEC of replacing its deputy gov with “unknown name”

Related News

The African Action Congress(AAC) said it would take legal action against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for replacing the name of its Ondo deputy governorship candidate with an unknown one.

AAC said this in a statement in Akure on Sunday signed by Oluwasunkanmi Oni, the state Publicity Secretary and Alex Adeniyi, state Chairman.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC on Friday released the list of candidates of the 17 political parties that would participate in the October 10 governorship election in the state

The statement read: “AAC Ondo State Chapter wishes to register her displeasure on the list released by INEC on Ondo State governorship election of participating political parties.

“It is ignominious for INEC, a body that is expected to be apolitical, to collaborate with some unrecognised entities for reasons best known to them to tamper with the structure and constitution of our party”.

It explained that the party on July 25 held its governorship primary election at the International Culture and Event Centre (DOME) where Adekunle Adeleye was elected by the party delegates as the governorship candidate of the party.

“Thereafter, Prince Adekunle Adeleye’s name and the Deputy Governorship candidate selected, Mrs Mopelola Evelyn Ibrahim, were duly sent to INEC as governorship and deputy governorship candidates of the party, respectively.

“It is therefore saddening that INEC went on to manufacture an unknown deputy governorship candidate, namely Samuel Tope Omotosho, who is totally unknown to our party, who is not and has never been a member of our party, AAC, either in Ondo State or anywhere in Nigeria.

“At this point, we demand INEC to abjure her errors at once and replace the unrecognised name (Samuel Tope Omotosho) with the authentic name (Mrs Mopelola Evelyn Ibrahim) submitted to them by the party or face legal action.

“Enough of this inglorious act of INEC meddling with and distorting the internal affairs of political parties, AAC inclusive, each time there is an election.

“We, the African Action Congress (AAC), reject in its entirety the unknown name paired with Prince Adekunle Adeleye, our party’s Gubernatorial Candidate, as running mate,” it said.

(NAN)