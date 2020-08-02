Man attempts suicide in Lagos over N500, 000 debt

Nigerian Police on patrol
Nigerian Police

The Police in Lagos have rescued a 45-year-old man who attempted to commit suicide over a N500,000 debt he owed a microfinance bank.

In a statement on Sunday, Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson, said the man was intercepted by an officer while attempting to jump into the Third Mainland lagoon on Friday.

According to the police, the 45-year old, identified as Adeyinka Abiodun, collected a N390,000 loan from a microfinance bank in March, which has exceeded N500,000 with accrued interests and was unable to pay back.

While attempting to jump into the lagoon around 1:35 p.m. on Friday, he was intercepted by operatives deployed to Third Mainland Bridge and taken to Bariga Police Station for questioning and debriefing.

“He stated that, in March 2020 he procured a loan of N390,000 with monthly repayment plan for six months and accrued interest of #142,287:25 from a microfinance bank in Lagos Island.

“The loan was collected with intent to upgrade his wine retail business, but the business failed and the money lost. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics and a Masters Degree in Business Administration. He is married with two children. He is currently attending medical and counselling sessions. The microfinance bank was contacted and they confirmed the loan,” the statement read.

The loan was repaid by the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was moved with compassion after hearing the story, the police said.

Hakeem Odumosu, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, enjoined Lagosians to always explore other means of addressing life challenges than resorting to one’s own life.

Mr Odumosu called on well-meaning individuals to always reach out to the needy and less privileged persons around them.

Mr Elkana, a Superintendent of Police, said the suicide attempt was the eighth successfully foiled by the police in Lagos in the last two months.

