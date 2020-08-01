Fire guts mattress market in Lagos

Officials assessing the burnt properties.
The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA said the fire started from a foam shop and affected many other shops but the agency curtailed further spread due to timely intervention.

A single storey building with six rooms and four shops, five bungalows with 26 shops; a bungalow with a three bed room flat were affected by the fire.

In a statement by the spokesperson of the agency, Nosa Okunbor, LASEMA received distress calls to the 767/112 at 1:25pm and arrived the scene at 1:45 pm to combat the fire.

“Upon arrival at the scene of incident, it was discovered that a mattress shop was the initial source of the fire.

“A joint team of responders led by the Agency DG/CEO, Nigeria Police, LASG fire, LRU fire, LNSC worked together to curtail the inferno from escalating to more adjoining buildings,” he said.

The agency said the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but the fire has been extinguished and dampening ongoing at the scene.

No loss of life nor injuries were recorded at the scene of incident, LASEMA said.

