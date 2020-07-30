Explosion in bank premises injures two

Related News

Two persons were on Thursday injured by an explosion that occurred during a visit by the Oyo State commissioner of police, Joe Enwonwu, to a commercial bank branch that was robbed the day before in Okeho town.

Those injured in the explosion were a police officer and a civilian.

The police said four of the robbers were apprehended and burnt to death by an angry mob, while two others were arrested by the police.

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the explosion to journalists on Thursday.

According to him, the robbers had on Wednesday blown open the bank’s security door with dynamite fired from an AK 47 gun. After gaining entry, they raided the strong room and made away with some cash.

He said when Mr Enwonwu visited the bank on Thursday, a mammoth crowd of angry residents demanded that the arrested armed robbers be handed over to them for jungle justice, but the police chief refused.

Mr Fadeyi said the crowd rejected entreaties by the police chief for it to maintain a good distance as officers assessed the damage and examined equipment the robbers had left behind in the bank’s premises.

The dynamite exploded in the process, injuring a police officer and a member of the angry crowd.

Consequently, Mr Fadeyi said the mob attempted to attack the police officers but Mr Enwonwu ordered his men to leave the scene to prevent the situation from degenerating to physical attacks.

“The CP went early this morning for on-the-spot assessment of the robbery incident. He saw the suspects burnt near the bank’s gate.

“He discovered that four people were burnt, the security post of the bank shattered with dynamite while a police sergeant was shot dead by the bandits.

“The CP entered and assessed everywhere. They took cash from the strong room but we can’t ascertain the actual amount.

“Then, police moved outside to asses other areas. The mammoth crowd still gathered. The mob wanted police to release the arrested two suspects to them but police refused.

“In the process, the mob attacked police, injuring one of our men. Police asked them to move away to give room for assessment but they did not respond.

“As our men were examining the premises with mob gathered near them, a new dynamite exploded and injured one of them.

“Then they attacked police and injured one of our men. It was an aggressive mammoth crowd. They immediately left Okeho before it degenerated to confrontation.”

