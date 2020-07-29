Ondo 2020: Why I chose ex-NDDC commissioner Aiyedatiwa as running mate – Akeredolu

Related News

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has spoken on why he chose a former Commissioner in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Lucky Aiyedatiwa, as his running mate for the October 10 governorship election.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Mr Akeredolu dashed the hope of many chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by picking Mr Aiyedatiwa – a native of Obe-Nla, an oil-bearing community in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Those that were said to have shown interest asides Mr Ayedatiwa include former state and federal lawmakers and some aspirants who stepped down for the governor in the primary election.

Speaking on his choice, Mr Akeredolu at the swearing-in of new aides, on Wednesday afternoon, said after consultation, party leaders concluded that Mr Aiyedatiwa is the appropriate choice given the prevailing circumstances in the political arena of the state

“This person has been with us since the beginning of this political journey in 2012. In arriving at this choice, some important factors assisted the leaders of this great party. We have decided to sever ties with mediocrity and treachery.

“There is indeed no art to find the mind’s construction in the face. We are also not in any position to change yesterday. We must, however, allow the experiences of the immediate past to guide our decision.

“A candidate with verifiable credentials and pedigree has been chosen to complete the last part of the gubernatorial race. We may not have chosen a saint and the best but let it not be said that we, either wittingly or otherwise, settle for an avowed hater of human beings and good things, an enemy of his own people and a serial forger. We owe our people the duty of care in this regard”, he explained.

Apparently referring to his estranged incumbent deputy, he said: “Those who alleged exclusion from governance have been unable to tell the people, in specific terms, how that happened. No political appointee is owed any salaries and allowances. Only those who came into office believing that political appointments would aid primitive acquisition of wealth have been disappointed. For us, it is good riddance to bad rubbish.”