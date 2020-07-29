Hepatitis Day: Medical groups screen children, call for government support

Related News

In commemoration of World Hepatitis Day, a coalition of medical volunteer groups have conducted free hepatitis screening for children and adolescents at Ilaje community, Bariga, Lagos.

The medical volunteer groups which comprise Neo-Child Initiative, Health Drive Nigeria, Fola David Foundation and DOCi Initiative, sensitised residents on how to prevent Hepatitis and called for the support of the government in vaccinating against the illness.

During the free screening and campaign against hepatitis on Tuesday, about 200 children and adolescents were screened for the disease.

World Hepatitis Day (WHD) is marked on July 28 every year to create more awareness on hepatitis and ways to reduce the burden. WHD 2020 is tagged ‘Hepatitis-free future.’

Nigeria’s health minister, Osagie Ehanire, said on Tuesday that about 20 million Nigerians are chronically infected with hepatitis B and C.

Screening

The Acting Team Lead of the medical volunteers, Nimat Anibaba, said two out of the 200 children screened were positive. She said those who tested positive will be referred to the Primary Health Centre in the Local Council Development Area and vaccinated against hepatitis.

Volunteers screening children and adolescents

Mrs Anibaba said the screening and campaign against hepatitis is in line with the focus of the organisation.

“In line with the objectives of the organisation which caters for the health and education of the Nigerian children, the project was divided into two major aspects which include health and education.

“The health section screened children while the education aspect gave health and awareness talks to the children and their mothers,” she said.

Residents screened for hepatitis

Mrs Anibaba solicited support from sponsors to enable the organisation facilitate a Post Health Education Intervention Research.

Speaking at the campaign, the project manager, Obehioye Aimiosior, said there is a need for more awareness and funding for immunization against the viral illness.

“The attention on COVID-19 has caused a shift from other illnesses which are just as serious or even that are even more serious,” he said.

He called on the government and other stakeholders to pay attention to education on hepatitis and vaccination against the disease.

Tamilore Oyewumi, a medical volunteer at the campaign, said hepatitis is one of the diseases people know little or nothing about, despite its widespread.

Campaign against hepatitis

Mr Oyewumi said although hepatitis has symptoms like malaria, it is easily spread more than HIV and malaria, but many people do not know about it.

“Symptoms of Hepatitis are similar to malaria so it is important to screen and get them immunised against the disease in order to get them treated early enough.”

The group called for more awareness on hepatitis as carriers of this deadly disease are most ignorant of the disease which can cause a potential death.