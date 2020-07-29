My husband compares me to a pig, divorce seeking woman tells court

Court symbol used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: ATQ News]
A mother of three, Oluwayemisi Ajakaye, on Wednesday sought dissolution of her 12-year-old marriage to husband, Segun, at a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan, on grounds that he calls (and) compares her to a pig.

In her testimony in court, she said: “he also calls me a goat and a prostitute. He beats me and I have evidence of the injuries he has inflicted on me.

“He accuses me falsely of infidelity. For many years now, Segun never allowed me a moment’s rest. He accuses me of sleeping with my siblings, neighbours in the market and even our Pastor”.

She alleged that her husband calls her mother on phone, threatening to kill her in their presence.

However, the respondent was neither present nor represented in court to defend the allegations levelled against him.

The bailiff informed the arbitrators that her husband, Segun, was duly served hearing notices on three separate occasions.

Ademola Odunade, the President of the Court, led two other arbitrators; Suleiman Apanpa and Rafiu Raji, to grant the petitioner’s prayers.

Mr Odunade awarded custody of the three children to the petitioner and ordered her husband to pay a monthly allowance of N15,000 for the children’s upkeep.

(NAN)

