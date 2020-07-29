Akeredolu, Jegede, 15 others, to contest in Ondo poll – INEC

Related News

The Independent National Electoral commission (INEC) has said 17 political parties have submitted the names of their candidates for the Ondo State governorship election scheduled for October 10.

In a statement Tuesday signed by a spokesperson to the commission, Festus Okoye, it said the list and credentials of the 17 candidates as submitted, would be uploaded on its website and published in its state office in Akure on Friday, July 31.

“Seventeen out of the 18 registered political parties gave the commission the requisite statutory notice of their intention to conduct primaries and they conducted primaries for the purpose of nominating candidates for the governorship election,” Mr Okoye said.

INEC added that the list will also be published on the commission’s social media platforms on the same day. He said the decision is in compliance with section 31(3) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

“By section 31 (5) & (6) of the Electoral Act, a person who has reasonable grounds to believe that any information given in the affidavit or any of the documents submitted by any of the candidates is false, may file a suit in Court seeking a declaration that such information is false.

“If the Court determines that the information is false, the Court shall issue an Order disqualifying the candidate from contesting the election.”

The commission also urged the public to take an active part in the “vetting of the list and particulars of nominated candidates to enhance transparency”.

Last week, the ruling All Progressives Congress, nominated the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, as its candidate for the poll.

The 2016 governorship candidate of the opposition, PDP, Eyitayo Jegede emerged as the party’s choice.

He trounced the deputy governor of the state, Agbila Ajayi, who recently decamped to contest for the governorship ticket.