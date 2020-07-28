Coronavirus: Ondo to hold local government election in August

Related News

The Ondo State Independent Electoral Commission has announced August 22 as the new date to hold local government elections in the state.

This was disclosed on Monday by the chairman of the commission, Yomi Dinakin, at the headquarters of the commission in Akure, the state capital.

The election, which was first set for April, was suspended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, Mr Dinakin said “since the pandemic has come to stay, the commission under Section 25 of the Electoral Act has the power to determine the date of the election.”

“Notice is hereby given that the poll for chairmanship and councilorship elections shall hold on Saturday, 22nd of August, 2020.

“Accreditation and voting start 8 a.m. on that day and closes 3 p.m. to give room for collation. All vehicular movement shall be restricted except those on essential and election duties. Markets and shops shall remain closed within the period.

“There shall be no open campaign rallies, there should be no mass congregation of persons. Contestants are enjoined to use social media, electronic, print, and others to canvass for votes within the stipulated period of campaign.

“On the day of the election, the commission shall demand and enforce compliance with health protocols such as physical distancing, hand washing, use of sanitisers, face mask and other procedure,” he explained.

Meanwhile, in his reaction, the chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council in the state, Charles Fagbounka, promised that political parties contesting in the election would comply with the rules.