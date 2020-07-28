Ekiti attorney-general, other Fayemi aides test positive for COVID-19

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi [PHOTO CREDIT: @kfayemi]
The attorney-general and commissioner for justice in Ekiti State, Olawale Fapohunda, and some aides to Governor Kayode Fayemi have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mr Fapohunda took to Twitter to announce his health status which was corroborated by the state’s health commissioner, Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, on Monday evening.

“The result of my second COVID-19 test came out positive today. In line with the established protocols, I have commenced a period of self-isolation. In my absence, all state legal matters should be referred to the Solicitor-General of the State,” the attorney-general wrote on Twitter.

Confirming the report, Mrs Yaya-Kolade told PREMIUM TIMES that apart from Mr Fapohunda, some cabinet members working with Mr Fayemi have also contracted the deadly virus.

“As you are aware that the commissioner for justice announced his status on twitter and I can tell you that there are other members of the cabinet that are also positive but I must say that they are at liberty to disclose or keep to themselves for the obvious reasons,” the commissioner said.

She, however, failed to disclose the identities of the affected aides, citing the ethics of the medical profession as an excuse.

Asked about Mr Fayemi, she responded saying: “he is doing fine and in good spirit” as she urged residents to adhere to all laid down guidelines and protocols towards stopping the further spread of COVID-19 in the state.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: How infected pregnant health worker ‘sneaked’ into Ekiti – Fayemi

“The state has 67 active cases and all our patients are doing fine including the governor. They are responding to treatment and we have no problem with them.”

Meanwhile, an aide who also tested positive but does not want his name on print told PREMIUM TIMES that no fewer than 10 aides of Mr Fayemi have been infected with the deadly virus.

Mr Fayemi last Wednesday announced he tested positive for the virus. He also said he had asked all his aides and appointees to go for COVID-19 tests to ascertain their status.

