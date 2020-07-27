Coronavirus: Osun announces guidelines for reopening schools for WASSCE

Related News

The Osun State Government has released guidelines for the reopening of schools for students in final year classes.

The guidelines are in line with the decision reached at a virtual consultative meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education, Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), the proprietors of private schools and chief executives of examination bodies on Monday.

According to a statement by the state’s commissioner of information, Funke Egbemode, teachers in the state are to resume on August 4, while students are to resume on August 6.

Mrs Egbemode noted that the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is expected to commence on August 17.

She also said a total of 188 schools with about 13,177 students will reopen under this arrangement.

READ ALSO:

Listing the guidelines, she said, “Parents are expected to provide face masks/nose covers for their children or wards, while Principals and Proprietors of Schools are expected to ensure a tidy environment with desks arranged at least two meters apart. This social distancing shall be ensured by Class Wardens.”

“The Ministry of Education shall provide buckets, soap, hand sanitizers, thermometer and also fumigate all schools. The Ministry of Health shall also provide Vitamin C tablets for students. NCDC or the Ministry of Health should be alerted in case of any sign of infection in any of the schools,” she said.

The Osun government’s announcement came a few hours after the federal government announced that exit students in secondary schools should resume on August 4.