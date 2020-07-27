Coronavirus: Osun announces guidelines for reopening schools for WASSCE

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Mr Oyetola @GboyegaOyetola]
Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Mr Oyetola @GboyegaOyetola]

The Osun State Government has released guidelines for the reopening of schools for students in final year classes.

The guidelines are in line with the decision reached at a virtual consultative meeting between the Federal Ministry of Education, Commissioners of Education of the 36 states, the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), the proprietors of private schools and chief executives of examination bodies on Monday.

According to a statement by the state’s commissioner of information, Funke Egbemode, teachers in the state are to resume on August 4, while students are to resume on August 6.

Mrs Egbemode noted that the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is expected to commence on August 17.

She also said a total of 188 schools with about 13,177 students will reopen under this arrangement.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Oyo plans to reopen schools despite FG’s warning

Listing the guidelines, she said, “Parents are expected to provide face masks/nose covers for their children or wards, while Principals and Proprietors of Schools are expected to ensure a tidy environment with desks arranged at least two meters apart. This social distancing shall be ensured by Class Wardens.”

“The Ministry of Education shall provide buckets, soap, hand sanitizers, thermometer and also fumigate all schools. The Ministry of Health shall also provide Vitamin C tablets for students. NCDC or the Ministry of Health should be alerted in case of any sign of infection in any of the schools,” she said.

The Osun government’s announcement came a few hours after the federal government announced that exit students in secondary schools should resume on August 4.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application