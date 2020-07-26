Ogun armed robbery suspects arrested in Kogi

Two runaway robbery suspects declared wanted by the police in Ogun State about a week ago have been arrested in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The police spokesperson in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Sunday, said the suspects had escaped after a gun duel with the police during a robbery on Lagos-Ibadan expressway in which three of their accomplices were arrested.

Mr Oyeyemi said the apprehended suspects identified as Yinusa Isah and Ibrahim Muhammed were traced to Lokoja by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Ogun State Police Command

“The remaining two members of robbery syndicate operating on Lagos-Ibadan expressway have been arrested by operatives of Ogun State special anti-robbery squads SARS .The two suspects, Yinusa Isah and Ibrahim Muhammed, were traced to Lokoja in kogi State by the CSP Tijani Muhammed-led SARS who took over the case from Owode Egba division where three members of the gang were earlier arrested,” he said.

He said the gang had on July 17 blocked the Alapako end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway and stopped a Mazda commercial bus with two occupants and dispossessed the occupants of a cash sum of N545,000 and an Itel phone after beating them mercilessly with cutlasses.

Mr Oyeyemi said a distress call drew the divisional police officer of Owode Egba division to the scene with his officers and they were able to apprehend three suspects.

“The case was transferred to SARS where the suspects made useful statements that led the operatives to Lokoja where the remaining two members of the gang were apprehended on the 24th of July 2020.Recovered from them are three cutlasses and a wood crafted to look like a gun.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Ogun, Edward Ajogun, has ordered his officers to ensure a 24-hour physical police presence on the highway to rid the entire stretch of the expressway of criminal elements.

