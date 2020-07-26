Ondo 2020: ADC names candidate to challenge Akeredolu, Jegede, others

Related News

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has named Dapo Adelegan as its candidate for the Ondo State governorship election slated for October 10.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Adelegan emerged unopposed after four other aspirants stepped down for him.

Mr Adelegan is a Public Relations Consultant and 14th President of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce.

The Chairman, Electoral Matters of ADC, Anayo Arinze, in a statement appreciated other governorship aspirants for stepping down for Mr Adelegan in the interest of the party.

“It is clear that from all we have seen here, ADC is going to emerge victorious in the forthcoming poll,” he said. “The people are tired of the ruling party; they are also clearly tired of the Peoples Democratic Party.”

“We are the credible alternative. And we are presenting one of their very best son to lead the state out of its present state of socio-economic neglect. Surely, we shall come out victorious,” the party leader said.

In reaction to his emergence as ADC flag bearer, Mr Adelegan – an indigene of Owo – Ondo North Senatorial District – thanked party members and leaders for trusting his ‘experience’ to deliver.

He boasted that his party would defeat the ruling party in Ondo.

Fourteen parties, including the ADC, are presenting candidates for the October 10 election.

The major contenders are Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who was runner up in the 2016 election.