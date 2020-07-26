Tinubu, Saraki commiserate with AbdulRazaq over father’s death

Related News

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, and former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, have commiserated with the AbdulRazaqs over the passage of their father, Abdulganiyu AbdulRazaq.

Late Mr AbdulRazaq, who is the father of the incumbent governor of the Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, died in the Federal Capital Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, on Saturday morning.

He has been buried according to the Islamic rites in his Ilorin residence.

Mr Tinubu described the death of the Kwara-born politician as the end of an important era in the country.

In a condolence statement personally signed by him, Mr Tinubu said: “The passing at 93 of the iconic patriot and elder statesman, Alhaji AbdulGaniy Folorunsho Abdulrasaq, popularly known as AGF, signifies the end of another era in the annals of this country.

“The likes of AGF were the proverbial hewers of wood and drawers of water who laboured hard for the strong foundation upon which our dear country was erected.

“He was there in the thick of all the nationalistic struggles and negotiations during the transition from colonial era to an independent Nigeria.

He said the death of Mr AbdulRazaq has left a huge vacuum in our national life.

Mr Saraki, in a separate statement, described the deceased as one of the statesmen produced by Kwara State.

READ ALSO:

“I commiserate with Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq and all his siblings, the entire AbdulRazaq family, the Emir of Ilorin, the Ilorin Emirate and the people of Kwara State over the passing away of the Mutawalli of Ilorin, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu AbdulRazaq.

“The late AGF, as he was fondly called by people who knew him, was one of the statesmen produced by Kwara State. He will be sorely missed.”

According to him, the late AbdulRazaq “did his best in the service of the people in Kwara State and Nigeria as a lawyer, politician, diplomat and President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange”.

Meanwhile, the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, in a condolence message signed by his chief press secretary, Onogwu Muhammed, said he received the news of the death with great shock and sadness.

He urged Governor AbdulRazaq to take solace in the fact that the late patriarch lived a good life “which made great impact not only on his immediate family members by virtue of the illustrious children he has produced, but the nation at large”.