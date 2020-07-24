Two people rescued as building collapses in Lagos

Related News

Two persons have been rescued from a collapsed building at No 95, Cemetery Street, Ebutte Metta area of Lagos.

Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said the survivors were treated by emergency responders at the scene.

The three-storey building, which collapsed on Friday, was built 25 years ago.

“Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, it was discovered that a three-storey building collapsed,” he said, adding that the cause cannot be ascertained for now.

“The trapped female senior citizen and a girl in the self-collapsed building who sustained minor injuries were rescued, attended to and stabilized by emergency responders in the LASAMBUS before their release.

Officials search to rescue survivors at the building collapse site

“The 25-year-old self-collapsed three-storey building located at 95, Cemetry Street, domiciled between Lagos and Abeokuta Streets in Ebute Metta according to some residents and occupants has been showing signs of distress for a while,” LASEMA said.

The agency said the building is made up of six units of a bedroom and parlour mini flats, which were previously reconstructed by a developer.

Ibrahim Farinloye, the Acting Coordinator of National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said the casualty was minimal because occupants of the building were not at home.

The building collapse site

Mr Okunbor said LASEMA was still investigating the collapse.

He added that other relevant agencies and responders are at the scene to curtail a secondary accident.

Friday’s building collapse is the latest in Lagos that has witnessed many such incidents.

Following the frequent collapse of buildings in Lagos, LASEMA in collaboration with the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) said it has commenced the identification of distressed buildings across the state to mark them for demolition.