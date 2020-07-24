Ondo 2020: Confusion in SDP as two candidates emerge from parallel primaries

Related News

Two governorship candidates on Thursday emerged for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State from parallel primaries for the October election.

Peter Fasua was nominated at a primary held at the party’s secretariat in Akure while Adekunle Saliu was nominated at another primary held in Ondo town.

Mr Fasua was declared the winner at the Akure event after two other contestants, Festus Owolola and Bamidele Oduwale, stepped down from the contest.

According to the party’s National Vice Chairman (South West), Bade Falade, eight delegates from each of the 18 local government areas of the state participated in the exercise.

“Fasua emerged as our candidate for the October 10 election when the other aspirants stepped down for him. Having met all the guidelines of our party, Mr Peter Oyeleye Fasua is hereby returned elected as candidate of SDP for the Ondo State governorship election,” he said.

But in a parallel event, Mr Saliu was nominated by 360 delegates at Motel Place in Ondo town on the same day.

This was said to have been conducted through affirmative motion by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Alfa Mohammed.

The exercise was witnessed by the chairman of the Primary Election Committee of the SDP, Hussein Dass, and National Welfare Officer of the party, Wale Aladeoba.

Mr Saliu reportedly got “Yes” votes from all the 360 delegates.

READ ALSO:

The primary that produced Mr Fasua was reportedly attended by the state chairpersons of the party from Ebonyi, Edo, Ogun, Kogi, Rivers, Osun, Lagos, Delta, Adamawa and Akwa-Ibom states.

It is not yet clear which of the candidates will be accepted by INEC as the commission is yet to publicise the names of the recognised candidates for the election.

Fourteen parties, including the SDP, are presenting candidates for the October 10 election.

The major contenders are Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who was runner up in the 2016 election.