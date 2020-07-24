Lagos council re-opens markets shut for COVID-19 non-compliance

Related News

The Amuwo Odofin Local Government (AOLG) area in Lagos has reopened four markets for business after three days of closure following concerns about their non-compliance with the COVID-19 guidelines.

Olusegun Idris, the Chairman, AOLG Committee on COVID-19, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday that the decision to reopen the markets came after a meeting between the council and the market leaders.

According to Idris, who is also the official, the market leaders signed an undertaking to comply with all the safety protocols as regards COVID-19.

“They also agreed to set up a task force to ensure that things are done properly,” he said.

Osinatu Adebayo, the market leader at OpeOluwa Market, Agboju, told NAN that the agreement to reopen the markets followed a commitment that traders would abide by the safety guidelines for the pandemic.

Mrs Adebayo, who is also the overall leader of the foodstuffs markets within Amuwo Odofin, said the leaders also agreed that traders will not sell to customers not wearing face masks.

She noted that one challenge they had with enforcing the use of face masks is with traders who couldn’t wear them for a long time due to medical reasons.

Also, the 23 Road Market Leader, Stella Cookie, said the main indictment by the council was on the use of face masks.

“Apart from the banners we put up, water and soap for washing hands, all the traders now have hand sanitiser and wear face masks.

“Now we have people who enforce the rules, even from the gates. We tell them to go if they don’t have face masks,” she said.

NAN recalls that the council on July 20 shut four markets in the local government areas as part of safety measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

(NAN)