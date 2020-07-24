Ondo 2020: How I’ll defeat Akeredolu – PDP’s Jegede

Related News

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the October 10 governorship election, in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, has spoken on how he hopes to defeat Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Jegede won the PDP primary on Wednesday with 888 votes to defeat seven other contestants including the state’s deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, who polled 657 votes.

Mr Jegede is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) from Ipele town, near Owo and a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state.

Mr Jegede also won the PDP primary in 2016, and flew the flag of the party in that year’s governorship election, a contest he lost to Mr Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But speaking with journalists on Thursday evening in Akure about the upcoming election, he said “By the support of the people of the state and other party members, we will take over the government of Ondo State come October 2020.”

“We are all winners in Ondo State and I dedicate this victory to the people of Ondo and to my co-aspirants, who have shown sportsmanship.

“By this victory, we serve a notice on the APC that for them, the end has come. By the grace of God, with the assistance of the people and with the support of all the co-aspirants, we will take over the government of Ondo State come October 2020.”

The defeated deputy governor, Mr Ajayi, had also said he would work with Mr Jegede to defeat his principal and former ally.

Mr Akeredolu, on the other hand, has said he would win his reelection based on his performance as governor.