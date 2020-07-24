Ondo 2020: How I’ll defeat Akeredolu – PDP’s Jegede

Eyitayo Jegede SAN [PHOTO CREDIT: @TayoJegedeSAN]
Eyitayo Jegede SAN [PHOTO CREDIT: @TayoJegedeSAN]

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the October 10 governorship election, in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede, has spoken on how he hopes to defeat Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Jegede won the PDP primary on Wednesday with 888 votes to defeat seven other contestants including the state’s deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, who polled 657 votes.

Mr Jegede is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) from Ipele town, near Owo and a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state.

Mr Jegede also won the PDP primary in 2016, and flew the flag of the party in that year’s governorship election, a contest he lost to Mr Akeredolu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But speaking with journalists on Thursday evening in Akure about the upcoming election, he said “By the support of the people of the state and other party members, we will take over the government of Ondo State come October 2020.”

“We are all winners in Ondo State and I dedicate this victory to the people of Ondo and to my co-aspirants, who have shown sportsmanship.

“By this victory, we serve a notice on the APC that for them, the end has come. By the grace of God, with the assistance of the people and with the support of all the co-aspirants, we will take over the government of Ondo State come October 2020.”

The defeated deputy governor, Mr Ajayi, had also said he would work with Mr Jegede to defeat his principal and former ally.

Mr Akeredolu, on the other hand, has said he would win his reelection based on his performance as governor.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application