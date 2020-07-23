Fire guts NTA Ilorin branch

Three offices and a conference hall at the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) Ilorin, Kwara State capital, were ravaged by fire Tuesday night.

The station is located along Fate Road, beside Shoprite Mall.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the fire was as a result of an electric spark in one of the affected offices. Out of the 28 offices in the burnt building, only three offices were affected and a conference hall.

According to a statement issued by its spokesperson, Hassan Adekunle, the Kwara State Fire Service arrived at the incident promptly at exactly 23:29 p.m.

“This was just four minutes after the “Turn out time” by one Mrs Iyabode at 23:25hrs for the ravaging inferno.

“On getting to the incident, the raging fire was huge and it had occupied several places within the premised areas,” Mr Adekunle explained.

“The fire was conquered on time as a result of good ‘technicality’ and quickly adopted methods used by the highly experienced firemen present at the scene ground while fighting the fire.”

He added that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq and his commissioner for works were present at the scene “and saw how seriously the able firemen were battling with the fire last night”.

