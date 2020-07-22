Ondo 2020: Controversy at PDP primary over introduction of 17 additional delegates

Related News

There is currently an uproar at the venue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election in Ondo State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that voting by accredited delegates came to an end some minutes past 8 p.m. but sorting is currently disturbed due to the introduction of additional 17 names.

The party initially had 2,000 delegates to vote in the election.

Many of the aspirants claimed not to know the fresh delegates.

As of the time of filing this report, the chairman of the primary election, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, and other committee members were in a closed-door meeting with aspirants to discuss whether to accept the list or not.

There are eight aspirants vying to be the flag bearer of the PDP.

They are Agboola Ajayi, Eyitayo Jegede, Boluwaji Kunlere, Eddy Olafeso, Ben Okunomo, Bode Ayorinde, Godday Erewa and Sola Ebiseeni.

Whoever emerges as the PDP candidate is expected to be the main challenger to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who is the candidate of the ruling party, APC.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how two men were caught at the venue of the primary with ballot papers already thumb-marked for Agboola Ajayi, one of the aspirants and deputy governor of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that one of the men caught is a chieftain of the party in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The spokesperson of the party, Zadok Akintoye, confirmed the development but said they were caught outside the election venue.

“Yes, it happened but not inside the hall where the election is taking place. Election is currently going on smoothly and aspirants have been told to warn their supporters against coming close to the election venue,” he told PREMIUM TIMES.