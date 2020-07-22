Ondo 2020: Voting commences at PDP primary venue

Related News

The voting for the election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag bearer for the October governorship election in Ondo State has started.

The voting commenced after accreditation of 2,000 delegates at the International Event Centre, Akure.

“Voting started around 2:25pm and it is going on smoothly at the moment. There is not cause for alarm”, Zadok Akintoye, the party’s publicity secretary, told PREMIUM TIMES.

This newspaper had earlier highlighted the profiles of the eight contenders for the governorship ticket.

They are Agboola Ajayi, Eyitayo Jegede, Boluwaji Kunlere, Eddy Olafeso, Ben Okunomo, Bode Ayorinde, Godday Erewa and Sola Ebiseeni.

The chairman of the primary is the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Before now, the leadership of PDP, led by Uche Secondus, held a meeting with all the aspirants who signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support any candidate who emerges at the gubernatorial primary election.

Whoever emerges as the PDP candidate is expected to be the main challenger to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, who is the candidate of the ruling party, APC.