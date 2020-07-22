Active COVID-19 cases in Lagos communities have reduced – Commissioner

Lagos State Isolation centre Onikan [PHOTO CREDIT: The Africa Report.com]
Lagos State Isolation centre Onikan [PHOTO CREDIT: The Africa Report.com]

The active cases of COVID-19 in Lagos communities yet to be admitted into the state’s care centres for treatment have reduced to 2,036, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, has said.

Mr Abayomi disclosed this through his Twitter account on Wednesday while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for July 20.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Abayomi had, on June 27, said that 2,683 active cases in the communities were yet to turn up for admission at the various care centres.

He attributed the absence of the active cases at the care centres to ignorance, fear of stigmatisation or preference for home care.

The commissioner said that at present, 647 out of the 2,683 active cases in the communities on June 27 had turned up at the various care centres.

He said that it had reduced the number of active COVID-19 cases in Lagos communities to 2,036.

Mr Abayomi added that out of the 672 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state on July 20, 100 had been confirmed positive.

“Total number of confirmed #COVID19Lagos positive cases stands at 13, 543,” he said.

According to him, 56,276 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the state since the outbreak of the epidemic.

“Also, 2,075 of the confirmed cases had since been discharged from #COVID19 Care Centres following full recovery.

“Similarly, 9,066 of the confirmed cases monitored in communities by #COVID19Lagos response team have either fully recovered or are positively responding to treatments.

“Also, 174 of the cases are currently under isolation in #COVID19Lagos Care Centres,” he said.

Mr Abayomi, however, disclosed that the state recorded one COVID-19 related death, thus increasing the state’s COVID-19 mortality to 192. (NAN)

