Ondo 2020: PDP begins accreditation of delegates for primary election

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has started the accreditation of over 2,000 delegates in Ondo State for its primary election.

The accreditation started some minutes past 11 a.m. at the venue of the election – the International Event Centre, Akure.

There are eight contestants battling for PDP ticket for the October governorship election.

They are Agboola Ajayi, Eyitayo Jegede, Boluwaji Kunlere, Eddy Olafeso, Ben Okunomo, Bode Ayorinde, Godday Erewa, and Sola Ebiseeni.

The chairman of the primary, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, said voting would start immediately after the accreditations.

Before now, the leadership of PDP, led by Uche Secondus, held a meeting with all the aspirants who signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support any candidate who emerges at the gubernatorial primary election.

Whoever emerges as the PDP candidate is expected to be the main challenger to the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, who is the candidate of the ruling party, APC.