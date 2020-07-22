Police parade suspects linked to killing of pregnant woman, others in Ibadan

Related News

The police in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Friday, paraded three suspects linked to the killing of a pregnant woman and other murders in June.

In June this year, no fewer than five persons were killed in Akinyele Local Government Area.

Akinyele is one of the 11 local government areas in Ibadan, the state capital.

Barakat Bello, Azeezat Shomuyiwa, Grace Oshiagwu, Olusayo Fagbemi and a five-year old boy, Mujeeb, were killed in the same local government

The Commissioner of Police, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, said the three suspects were linked to the crimes.

The three suspects are Sunday Sodipe, Adedokun Yinusa and Shehu Usman.

A hand shovel, one techno mobile phone, one I phone Xmax and one Itel Phone were the exhibits reportedly recovered from the suspects.

How my wife was killed

Meanwhile, Ridwanullah Dhikrullahi, the distraught husband of Azeezat Shomuyiwa, the seven-month old pregnant woman who was among those killed last month in Ibadan has revealed how she was killed a day after she attended antenatal session.

He said she came back from Kano to Ibadan to collect her certificate at the University of Ibadan when she was murdered.

Mrs Shomuyiwa was murdered on June 4 at her residence, in Ibadan.

Mr Dhikrullahi, who spoke with PREMIUM TIMES during the parade of three suspects arrested in connection with the crime on Friday, said he was in Kano when he received the news.

Mr Dhikrullahi, who witnessed the parade of the suspects, narrated how his wife was killed to PREMIUM TIMES.

He said he was relieved when he heard some suspects had been arrested.

Mr Dhikrullahi said, “My name is Ridwanullah Dhikrullahi. I am the husband to the deceased, Azeezat Shomuyiwa that was murdered on 4th of June 2020.

“The pregnant woman that was murdered happened to be a former post graduate student of University of Ibadan.

“She came back from Kano to come and have her certificate in UI when she was murdered.”

He said a day to the incident, he spoke with his wife after she came back from antenatal care.

He said he was shocked the following day when he received the news of the death of his wife.

“It sounded like something that is unbelievable. It is something that is unbelievable because, a day to the incident, we spoke. A day to this bad event, we spoke after she came back from the antenatal. She went to the hospital.

“We spoke and joked. All of a sudden, somebody just called me and said in the following morning that this is what happened. I was not myself. I don’t know how I got to Ibadan. I was just coming.

“I feel a little bit relieved now that they (suspects) were paraded to the public.”

Mr Dhikrullahi said the law should take its course.

“There is a constitution in Nigeria. Anyone that is found guilty, confirmed guilty, and he does not deny it, the law should take its course.”