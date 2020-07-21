Sanwo-Olu approves ‘LAGBUS’ fare increase

Related News

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has approved an increase on bus services in all the routes operated by Lagos Bus Services Limited (LBSL).

The average of 46 per cent increase takes effect on August 1, 2020, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) said in a statement Monday.

Mr Sanwo-Olu assented to the bus fare review following a passionate plea by the bus operating company on the need to sustain its operation following the negative effect of the COVID19 pandemic on public bus transportation, the statement added.

“Besides, the Governor also approved LBSL’s request to increase the number of passengers per bus from 20 to 42 in strict observance of updated COVID19 protocol as directed by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in the operation of public transport, whilst ensuring all other measures are in place.”

PREMIUM TIMES in an earlier observation on adherence to the loading capacity of buses in the state noted that LBSL buses had all their seats occupied by passengers, but no standing was allowed in the buses.

Kolawole Ojelabi, the LAMATA spokesperson, said in the statement that LBSL had argued that conveying no more than 20 passengers per bus, per trip had resulted in only 14 per cent utilization of the busload factor, leading to 72 per cent drop in revenue while running costs remained fairly the same.

LBSL buses are the successor to LAGBUS, according to Mr Ojelabi.

“It stated that the fare increase would improve LBSL’s operational efficiency and place the bus operating company on the path to sustainability in the medium to long term,” the statement added.

46 Per cent Increase

The bus fares for LSBL buses pre-COVID was between N100 to N200 depending on the routes. Following the approval of a 46 per cent average increase in bus fares, commuters will pay more.

A 46 per cent increase will see the fares increase to between N150 to N300.

In addition to the increase in bus fares, the governor also granted LBSL buses access to all the dedicated bus lanes in Lagos State, the lanes which were exclusively dedicated to Primero Bus Services Limited, the operators of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) buses.

The LAMATA spokesperson said access to restricted lanes will make journey times of LSBL buses faster and predictable.

In May, Primero Bus Services announced a 50 per cent increase on fares.