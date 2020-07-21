COVID-19: Osun govt. reduces 2020 budget to N82bn

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Mr Oyetola @GboyegaOyetola]
Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Mr Oyetola @GboyegaOyetola]

The Osun State House of Assembly on Tuesday received a letter from Governor Gboyega Oyetola requesting for an amendment of the state 2020 Appropriation Bill, reducing the budget of the state from N119. 55 billion to N82.22 billion.

Reading the letter at the plenary session, the Speaker of the Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, said the governor explained that the reduction in budget was due to the effect of COVID-19 on the global economy, which equally affected the federal government allocation and the state revenue.

In the letter titled: “2020 Amended Appropriation Bill’’, the governor explained that coronavirus had affected revenue generation variables of the state and that was why the state 2020 Appropriation Bill had to be reviewed downward.

He said N9.4 billion of the revised amendment (which makes 11 and a half per cent) would be spent and dedicated to fighting COVID-19 and the post-COVID-19 pandemic effects in the state.

Mr Oyetola said the amendment was based on reality and implored the lawmakers not to give attention to any state ministry, agency or department that wanted any upward adjustment of its budget.

The amendment bill was passed by the lawmakers for first and second readings and the policy trust of the bill was equally read.

The lawmakers unanimously said the bill be given accelerated passage, because of the reality of the coronavirus on the state and the world economy.

The speaker said the amendment was a 35 per cent reduction in the 2020 Appropriation Bill, saying the dedication of part of the budget to fighting COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 effects was laudable as many businesses had been affected and crippled by the global pandemic.

In another letter received by the assembly, the governor asked for the confirmation of the appointments of Isa Aderibigbe, a retired brigadier-general, as the Chairman of the Osun Security Network and Amotekun Corps Governing Board and Bashir Aderinbi, a brigadier general, as the Corps Commandant.

The speaker directed the appointees to submit 35 copies of their Resume/Curriculum Vitae to the assembly between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mr Owoeye said the appointees should appear before the Assembly on Thursday for screening, saying that they should not come with any entourage or relatives in compliance with the COVID-19 safety rules.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application