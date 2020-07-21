Man jailed for raping own daughters

A High Court in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday sentenced a 65-year-old man, Imole Akintewe, to five years imprisonment for raping his two daughters.

Delivering judgment, Justice John Adeyeye held that having sexual intercourse with one’s daughter is something the society abhors and condemns.

“However, considering the age of the defendant and the fact that he has shown remorse, I will be lenient with him.

“Hence in this circumstance, the convict is sentenced to 5-years-imprisonment, without an option of fine,” the Judge said.

The prosecution counsel, Felix Awoniyi, said the convict committed the offence on or about May 28, 2019, in Ado Ekiti.

The prosecutor said after the death of his wife the convict started having sex with his nine and 13-year-old daughters.

To prove his case, he called seven witnesses, including a medical doctor and the investigative police officers.

Exhibits tendered includes statements of the victims, witnesses, defendant and medical reports.

The convict spoke through his counsel, Olayinka Opaleke, but called no witness.

Mr Akintewe was consequently discharged on the second charge due to failure of the prosecutor to establish the fact of the allegation.(NAN)

