Ondo 2020: How Akeredolu won APC primary (FULL RESULTS)

The incumbent governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has again won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary.

He will be the ruling party’s flag bearer for the October 10 governorship election in the state.

Over 3,000 delegates voted in the election that lasted for over six hours between 2 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

The sorting and counting of votes ended at about 11:20 p.m.

Mr Akeredolu won in all the local government areas of the state, with 2,458 votes, defeating seven other aspirants.

His closest rival, Olusola Oke, came second with 262 votes while lsaac Kekemeke came a distant third with 19 votes.

Other aspirants who also contested but got less than ten votes each are Olayide Adelami, Jumoke Anifowose, Sola Iji, Awodeyi Akinsehinwa and Bukola Adetula.

Some aspirants who stepped down for Mr Akeredolu before the poll are lfe Oyedele, Olusegun Abraham, Jimi Odimayo and Nathaniel Adojutelegan.

The chairman of the primary, Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, who announced the results at the end of the exercise, said Mr Akeredolu’s feat shows that he is loved by his APC members in the state.

The Kogi governor, however, urged other aspirants to support Mr Akeredolu to ensure that the ruling party retains the state.

See the total votes recorded by each candidate and a breakdown of the votes by local governments below.

Olaiye Adelami: 4

Bukola Adetula: 0

Nathaniel Adojutelegan: 4

Jumoke Anifowose: 2

Awodeyi Akinsehinwa: 4

Sola lji: 9

Isaac Kekemeke: 19

Jimi Odimayo: 0

Ife Oyedele:1

Sola Oke: 262

Result by LG

1 Akoko N/East

190: Akeredolu, oke 6, lji 2

2 Akoko N / West-

128-Akeredolu, Oke 17, Kekemeke 1

3 Akoko S/E- 152- Akeredolu, Oke 7 Kekemeke 1

4 Akoko S/W— Akeredolu – 211, Oke17, Kekemeke 1, Anifowose 1

5 Akure North- Akeredolu- 172, Oke- 5, Kekemeke 1

6 Akure South- Akeredolu122, Oke 29

7 Ese -Odo – Akeredolu 124, Kekemeke 10, lji- 4

8 Idanre – Akeredolu -141, Oke 5

9 lfedore- Akeredolu-142, Oke 1

10 llaje- Akeredolu- 142 , Oke 44

11 ile- Oluji/ Okeigbo- Akeredolu-146, Oke 4

12 lrele- Akeredolu- 122, Oke 26

13 Odigbo- Akeredolu-154, Oke 13, lji 1

14 Okitipupa- Akeredolu- 155, Oke 22

15 Ondo East- Akeredolu- 150, Oke 3, Kekemeke 1, Anifowose 1

16 Ondo West- Akeredolu 168, Oke 15

17 Ose- Akeredolu 141, Oke 18

18 Owo- Akeredolu- 161, Oke 2, Adelami 3.