Ondo 2020: APC delegates conclude voting

The delegates participating in the ongoing primary election of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ondo State, have concluded the voting exercise.

The voting ended around 8:30 p.m. after delegates from Akoko South local government voted.

Sorting of ballot papers was about to begin as of the time of this report.

Speaking earlier, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu told journalists that “God would make all plans for him to be victorious,” at the end of the poll.

Asked if there was any complaint from him, Mr Akeredolu said he did not have any.

“I never wanted to be involved in all the complaints because I know that a farmer goes to farm with implements. The farmer only complains when he is not ready.

“In the APC, we know those who have been delegates over the years since APC came to be. We all know who the delegates are. I know the God I serve, He will do me well and all plans will fall in place.”

Meanwhile, Olusola Oke, who is also in the race said, they (aspirants) all desire a credible election.

“We cannot tolerate a situation where the APC will slide into opposition in Ondo State. If there is credible primary, any one of us that emerges from that process, we will all rally round to sustain the hold of our party on the state and Nigeria.”

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the withdrawal of four aspirants. They said they withdrew from the race “to move the party forward.”

That left seven aspirants battling with the governor in today’s primary They are: Olusola Oke, Olaide Adelami, Bukola Adetula, Jumoke Anifowose, Sola Iji, Isaac Kekemeke, and Awodeyi Akinsehinwa.