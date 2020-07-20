Kwara governor, deputy test negative for COVID-19

Related News

The COVID-19 test results for Governor AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman of Kwara State and his deputy, Kayode Alabi, have come back negative.

The Chief of Staff to Mr AbdulRahman, Aminu Logun, died of COVID-19 complications recently, leaving some of his aides positive for the viral respiratory disease.

In a statement sent to this newspaper on Monday, the spokesperson of the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said both officials have undergone the test for the virus which came back negative.

He added that a few workers in the government house have tested positive and are being managed at the state’s infectious diseases centre.

Mr Ajakaye also disclosed that the government is disturbed by the rising cases in the state and would spare no effort to flatten the curve and protect the people.

He said the government would meet with the leadership of the Muslim community on Wednesday, July 22, to discuss the upcoming Eid-ul-Adha — a period of mass gathering and celebration —and agree on the safest way to curb further spread of the virus.

“This Wednesday July 22nd, the government will meet with the leadership of the Muslim community in the state under his Eminence the Emir of Ilorin to decide on the safest and best approaches ahead of the Eid-ul-Adha (ileya) which tentatively holds on 31st July, 2020. The outcome of that dialogue shall be made public and enforced accordingly.”

Meanwhile, residents have been instructed to always use face masks in public places, keep physical distance or stay indoors beginning from Friday, July 24.

The government added that violators of the latest directive risk arrest and prosecution from July 31 under the Kwara State Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020.

As of the time of filing this report, the state had recorded 585 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of these, 367 are active while 204 had since been successfully managed and discharged to rejoin their families.

The state had also recorded 14 deaths.