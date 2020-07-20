Ondo 2020: APC governorship primary commences

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Akeredolu]
The governorship primary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) commenced in Ondo State at 2 p.m.

The primary committee chairman, Yahaya Bello, who is the governor of Kogi State, said the exercise “should be completed before 12 midnight.”

Mr Bello said this while addressing journalists at the commencement of the poll. He also stressed that all aspirants have been given sufficient notice and they should be expected.

He also denied not carrying aspirants along as alleged by some of the contestants.

“We had an interaction with all aspirants and leaders of our great party in Ondo State yesterday (Sunday) evening. Our interactive session was smooth. So, we are all prepared for this election. After the interactive session, nobody objected to the conduct of this election.”

“Aspirants have received enough notification. They are expected to be here. All agents are also expected to be here. Since we arrived here, we have inspected this venue of the election including the accreditation area in this dome. Ballot papers are sealed.”

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the withdrawal of four aspirants. They reportedly said they withdrew from the race to move the party forward. They declared support for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

There are now seven aspirants ready to contest with the governor in today’s primary.

They are: Olusola Oke, Olaide Adelami, Bukola Adetula, Jumoke Anifowose, Sola Iji, Isaac Kekemeke, and Awodeyi Akinsehinwa.

Already, Mr Akeredolu, Mr Kekemeke, Mr Iji and Mr Oke have arrived at the venue. As of the time of this report, the election was going on peacefully, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

