Ondo 2020: Another APC aspirant steps down for Akeredolu

Another aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Olusegun Abraham, has stepped down from the gubernatorial race for the incumbent governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Mr Akeredolu confirmed the development in a tweet via his verified handle on Monday morning. He disclosed that Mr Abraham made his decision known to him in a telephone conversation a while ago.

“I just got off the phone with my brother Olusegun Abraham who informed me of his decision to support my second term ambition. Together, we will keep the sun shining in Ondo State.”

Mr Abraham is yet to respond to PREMIUM TIMES‘ enquiries as of the time of this report.

This development is coming hours after, an aspirant, Ife Oyedele, earlier stepped down for the governor.

Mr Oyedele, the Executive Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company of Nigeria, made his decision known to journalists at the Government House, Akure, on Sunday evening.

There are now nine aspirants ready to contest with the governor in today’s primary.

They are: Olusola Oke, Olaide Adelami, Bukola Adetula, Jumoke Anifowose, Sola Iji, Isaac Kekemeke, Jimi Odimayo, Nathaniel Adojutelegan and Awodeyi Akinsehinwa.

Before now, there have been controversies over the mode of the primary. Apart from Mr Akeredolu, other aspirants rejected the indirect primary mode adopted by the party

Some of the aspirants argued that when indirect primaries are conducted, the results are most likely to favour the incumbent because most delegates are often those loyal to him.

Despite expressing their displeasure, the chairman of the primary committee, Yahaya Bello – rejected their stance, saying “aspirants cannot dictate to the party.”

