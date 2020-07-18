COVID-19: Ogun continues total lockdown during weekends

Related News

The Ogun State government has announced the continuation of the total cessation of movement during weekends, earlier imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Since the state reopened its economy in June, it had forbidden movements and commercial activities on Saturdays and Sundays.

“Despite the remarkable number of cases discharged, the state government by reason of the number of confirmed cases recorded daily due to community transmission continues to enforce total lockdown on weekends.

“It has been announced that total lockdown will be enforced on Saturday, 18th July 2020 and Sunday, the 19th,” a statement shared via its official twitter handle, read.

Also, in the situation report of Saturday, the state government confirmed 13 new cases of the virus on Friday.

Also, in the situation report of Saturday, the state government confirmed 13 new cases of the virus on Friday.

“Ogun State on 17th July 2020 recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases, as part of the total 1159 so far confirmed since the index case in February.

“Having discharged a total of 777 cases with 22 related deaths recorded, the State is currently managing 360 active cases in its Treatment and Isolation Centres.”

According to official data from the country’s infectious disease output, NCDC, 600 new cases were found on Friday, taking the total to 35,454.

The NCDC in a post on its microsite said the new cases were reported in 20 states including – Lagos – 129, FCT – 118, Oyo – 87, Kano – 55, Benue – 42, Enugu – 35, Kwara – 28, Imo – 16, Ogun – 13, Kaduna – 12, Ondo – 12, Delta – 11, Edo – 11, Plateau – 8, Nasarawa – 6, Ekiti – 6, Niger – 6, Borno – 4, Abia – 4 and Gombe – 3.

While 14,633 persons have recovered and have been discharged, a total of 772 deaths have been recorded so far.