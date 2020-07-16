11 NYSC members get service extension in Oyo, 14 to remobilise

Related News

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Oyo State has extended the service of 11 of its Batch B, Stream 2 corps members.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Grace Ogbuogebe, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that 14 other corps members would be remobilised due to absenteeism, abscondment and other related offences.

She spoke on the sidelines of the passing out ceremony of the corps members on Thursday in Ibadan.

Mrs Ogbuogebe said that the 2,892 corps members currently undergoing their compulsory one year service were made up of 1,367 males and 1,525 females.

She said that two corps members received honours awards and a recommendation letter based on execution of Community Development Projects.

Mr Ogbuogebe said no fewer than 40 of the corps members went on maternity leave, marriage and childbirth inclusive, while two died during the period.

The coordinator said the passing out ceremony was without funfair due to the COVID-19 pandemic currently ravaging the world.

“Corps members will collect their certificates at the Local Government Areas where they had their primary assignment across the 33 Local Government Areas of Oyo State,”she said.

Mrs Ogbuogebe expressed gratitude to God for the successful completion of the 2019 Batch B Stream 2 service year in spite of the challenges.

She commended the outgoing corps members for their dedication and selfless service to their fatherland.

The state coordinator advised them to uphold the spirit of self-discipline, patriotism and loyalty which the scheme had instilled in them during the service year.

Mrs Ogbuogebe also urged them to utilise the various skills they acquired through the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme for the actualisation of their dreams.

“As you go home, never allow the skills you have acquired to go to waste, don’t allow the skills to be redundant; put them into practice.

“Start something with the allowance and savings you have made, don’t just lie down as there are so many opportunities to explore.

“So go and prove your worth in your communities and I pray that the lord will be with you and prosper the works of your hands, congratulations once again,” she said.

(NAN)