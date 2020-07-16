Man in court for allegedly abducting neighbour’s wife, children

Related News

A 42-year-old man, Jubril Anifowose, on Thursday appeared in an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun, for allegedly abducting his neighbour’s wife and two children.

Mr Anifowose, who pleaded not guilty to the charge, allegedly committed the offences in 2016 at No. 15, Enuwa St., Ile-Ife, where he lived in the same premises with the couple, Mr & Mrs Dotun Elufidipe.

The prosecution counsel, Abdullahi Emmanuel, told the court that the defendant abducted Mrs Kemi Elufidpe and her two children sometime in 2016, thereby committing an offence.

Mr Emmanuel also alleged that the defendant conducted himself in a manner that may likely cause a breach of public peace of law and order.

The prosecutor said that the offence committed contravened the provisions of Section 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

However, the defence counsel, F.O. Lawal, applied for the bail of the defendant in most liberal terms and promised that his client would not jump bail and attend court to face his trial.

Magistrate A.A. Adebayo admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like amount.

Mr Adebayo ordered that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means, reside within the court jurisdiction as well as submit to the court registrar three recent passport photographs.

He adjourned the case until July 30, for hearing.

(NAN)