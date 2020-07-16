Ondo 2020: Yahaya Bello to head APC election committee

Related News

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, as the chairman of the Ondo State governorship primary election committee.

All the 12 aspirants seeking the party’s ultimate governorship ticket have been cleared, by the party’s screening panel, to participate in the primary election slated for July 20, 2020 in Ondo state.

As it stands, the Yobe State governor, Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has adopted an indirect mode of primary in the state, a decision that has been rejected by eleven out of the twelve governorship aspirants.

Another statement released barely 24-hours after the party officially made known the aspirants eligible to contest, stated the names of the nine-member primary election committee, to be chaired by the Kogi State governor, whose November 2019 re-election has best been reported to have been filled with election irregularities and violence.

Olorogun Emerhor has also been appointed as secretary of the Ondo APC primary election committee.

Other members include Alwan Hassan, Samuel Sambo, Binta Salihu, Emma Andy, Adebayo Adelabu, Abdullahi Aliyu and Margaret Igwe.

A nine-member primary election appeal committee to be chaired by Chris Ibe was also named in the statement issued by the APC deputy national spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, on Thursday morning.

Other members include Abdulmimuni Okara (secretary), Festus Fientes, Okon Owoefiak, Abba Isah, Umar Duhu, Sani El-katuzu, Osuere Eunice and Emeka Agaba.

“Both Committees will be inaugurated by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, H.E. Mai Mala Buni at the APC National Secretariat by 3pm on Friday 17th July, 2020,” Mr Nabena concluded.