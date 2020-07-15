Osun records 18 new COVID-19 cases, discharges 13

Related News

The Osun State Government has announced 18 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

According to its health commissioner, Rafiu Isamotu, on Tuesday, the new cases had contacts with previous ones.

He also disclosed that 13 patients were discharged from its treatment centre after they tested negative.

The commissioner appealed to residents to always observe all the precautionary measures laid down against the virus.

So far, Osun has recorded 281 cases.

“With the latest development, the number of confirmed cases in the State, as at (of) July 14, is 281 with 140 active cases.

“The state has successfully treated and discharged 134 patients, while seven deaths have so far been recorded in the state,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the state has also relaxed the total lockdown earlier imposed on four local governments to check the spread of the pandemic.